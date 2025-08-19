Haryana: Missing girl found dead, family alleges rape-murder
A 19-year-old playschool teacher went missing from Bhiwani district on August 11. Two days later, she was found dead, with facial features missing due to scavenging animals, sparking protests in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts.
Her family accused police of slow action and negligence, leading villagers to gather and demand justice.
To manage the unrest, authorities restricted mobile internet in the area.
Police probe ruled out murder-rape charges
Police found a suicide note near the victim's body mentioning distress over family issues.
Forensic tests confirmed she died from insecticide poisoning—there was no evidence of sexual assault or throat injuries; animal bites caused her facial wounds.
CCTV showed her buying insecticide before disappearing.
Facing public anger over their handling of the case, the state government transferred Bhiwani's police chief and suspended five officers as the investigation continues.