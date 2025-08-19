Haryana: Missing girl found dead, family alleges rape-murder

Police probe ruled out murder-rape charges

Police found a suicide note near the victim's body mentioning distress over family issues.

Forensic tests confirmed she died from insecticide poisoning—there was no evidence of sexual assault or throat injuries; animal bites caused her facial wounds.

CCTV showed her buying insecticide before disappearing.

Facing public anger over their handling of the case, the state government transferred Bhiwani's police chief and suspended five officers as the investigation continues.