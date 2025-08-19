Delhi government to revamp flyovers into parks, gyms, libraries

Revamping under-utilized spaces

The Public Works Department (PWD) is leading this project with help from private companies through a PPP model.

They've started looking for experts to design each space and set the vibe—think street art and green patches instead of dull concrete.

There's even an 'Adopt a Flyover' plan so private firms can pitch in through CSR, adding creative touches like pillar paintings to make your daily commute a little brighter.

The goal: turn wasted space into something Delhiites can enjoy together.