Delhi government to revamp flyovers into parks, gyms, libraries
The Delhi government is giving the spaces under more than 93 flyovers a fresh purpose.
Instead of letting them collect trash or get taken over, these spots may be developed into play areas, open gyms, libraries, and even car cleaning services.
It's all about making these forgotten corners safer and actually useful for everyone in the city.
Revamping under-utilized spaces
The Public Works Department (PWD) is leading this project with help from private companies through a PPP model.
They've started looking for experts to design each space and set the vibe—think street art and green patches instead of dull concrete.
There's even an 'Adopt a Flyover' plan so private firms can pitch in through CSR, adding creative touches like pillar paintings to make your daily commute a little brighter.
The goal: turn wasted space into something Delhiites can enjoy together.