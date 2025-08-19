India is part of solution to world's toughest problems: President

Murmu urges diplomats to balance 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' with national interest

Murmu highlighted how India's growing influence comes from being the world's largest democracy and a fast-growing economy.

She encouraged young diplomats to balance "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) with putting national interest first.

Protecting India's huge diaspora and sharing its culture abroad are top priorities—recent rescue missions like Operation Raahat (2015) and Operation Sindhu (2025) show that commitment.