India is part of solution to world's toughest problems: President
President Droupadi Murmu told new Indian Foreign Service officers that India is "an essential part of the solution" to the world's toughest problems—think inequality, terrorism, and climate change.
She spoke to them during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Murmu urges diplomats to balance 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' with national interest
Murmu highlighted how India's growing influence comes from being the world's largest democracy and a fast-growing economy.
She encouraged young diplomats to balance "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) with putting national interest first.
Protecting India's huge diaspora and sharing its culture abroad are top priorities—recent rescue missions like Operation Raahat (2015) and Operation Sindhu (2025) show that commitment.
Help shape a developed Bharat by 2047, new diplomats told
The President called this period "Amrit Kaal," as India rises on the global stage.
She urged the new diplomats to serve with integrity and help shape a developed ("Viksit") Bharat by 2047.