Google's new AI model helps discover potential cancer-fighting drugs

Google has announced a significant milestone in cancer therapy research, thanks to its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, C2S-Scale 27B. The foundation model was developed in collaboration with Yale University and works by understanding the "language" of individual cells. It has already predicted new drugs that could potentially fight tumors, based on its observations of cancer at a microscopic level.

Model features C2S-Scale 27B now available for other researchers The C2S-Scale 27B model, which is based on the Gemma family of open models, has been built with a whopping 27 billion parameters. Google has made this powerful tool available for other researchers on platforms like GitHub and Hugging Face. This move could potentially accelerate the search for effective cancer treatments using AI technology.

Drug discovery Model tasked with identifying drug that amplifies immune signal The C2S-Scale model was tasked with identifying a drug that could act as a conditional amplifier, boosting the body's immune signal only in a specific "immune-context-positive" environment. This required advanced reasoning capabilities, which were beyond those of smaller models. The researchers simulated over 4,000 drugs across different contexts and asked the model to predict which ones would only enhance antigen presentation in this positive immune context.

Twitter Post Google CEO also made an announcement on X An exciting milestone for AI in science: Our C2S-Scale 27B foundation model, built with @Yale and based on Gemma, generated a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behavior, which scientists experimentally validated in living cells.



With more preclinical and clinical tests,… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 15, 2025