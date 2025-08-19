Next Article
Karnataka-TN: KRS dam releases water, flood alert in Mandya
After days of intense rain in the Cauvery basin, Karnataka's Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam started releasing 1.2 lakh cusecs of water on Monday.
The dam's water level nearly hit its max—just 1.5 feet below capacity—prompting flood alerts for Mandya and nearby areas.
Vehicle ban on Wellesley Bridge
Floodwaters have already reached the base of Srirangapatna's historic Wellesley Bridge, forcing a vehicle ban.
People living along the Cauvery are being asked to move out with their animals, and local temples and tourist spots have paused activities for safety.
The situation is tense not just in Karnataka but also downstream in Tamil Nadu, where more districts are now on alert as rivers and reservoirs fill up fast.