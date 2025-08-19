Karnataka-TN: KRS dam releases water, flood alert in Mandya

Vehicle ban on Wellesley Bridge

Floodwaters have already reached the base of Srirangapatna's historic Wellesley Bridge, forcing a vehicle ban.

People living along the Cauvery are being asked to move out with their animals, and local temples and tourist spots have paused activities for safety.

The situation is tense not just in Karnataka but also downstream in Tamil Nadu, where more districts are now on alert as rivers and reservoirs fill up fast.