Rajasthan: Man found dead in blue drum, wife, lover suspected
In Kishangarhbas, Rajasthan, police discovered 35-year-old Hansram (also known as Suraj) dead inside a blue drum on the rooftop of the house where he was living as a tenant.
His throat had been slit, confirming homicide.
Police say his wife Sunita and her lover Jitendra—the landlady's son—killed him, hid his body in the drum, and packed it with salt.
Neighbors at temple during murder; suspects fled with kids
Neighbors reported a foul smell on August 17, leading police to the grisly find.
Investigators learned Sunita borrowed the drum days earlier, suggesting planning was involved.
The murder happened during Janmashtami while neighbors were at a temple; afterward, Sunita and Jitendra fled with Hansram's three children.
The case has drawn attention for its similarity to another "blue drum" murder reported in Meerut.