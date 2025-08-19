Rajasthan: Man found dead in blue drum, wife, lover suspected India Aug 19, 2025

In Kishangarhbas, Rajasthan, police discovered 35-year-old Hansram (also known as Suraj) dead inside a blue drum on the rooftop of the house where he was living as a tenant.

His throat had been slit, confirming homicide.

Police say his wife Sunita and her lover Jitendra—the landlady's son—killed him, hid his body in the drum, and packed it with salt.