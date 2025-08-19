IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra

Rainy spell expected to last until August 21

The main culprit is a weather system (a depression) moving over south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, which is linked to the rainfall activity over Maharashtra.

Marathwada isn't left out either—expect scattered showers, some heavy bursts, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50km/h.

IMD says this rainy spell should stick around Maharashtra until August 21.

Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!