IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra
Heads up if you're in Mumbai, Thane, or Raigad—the weather department (IMD) has put out a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall through August 20.
The warning also covers Ratnagiri and Palghar, with the Konkan region and central Maharashtra's ghat areas expected to see the most intense downpours.
Rainy spell expected to last until August 21
The main culprit is a weather system (a depression) moving over south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, which is linked to the rainfall activity over Maharashtra.
Marathwada isn't left out either—expect scattered showers, some heavy bursts, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50km/h.
IMD says this rainy spell should stick around Maharashtra until August 21.
Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!