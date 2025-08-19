Why India's 1st sleeper Vande Bharat train is still idle

Timeline for services pushed to November 2025

BEML had promised to fix these defects by June 2025, but most problems are still unresolved.

The rush to meet the inauguration deadline led to skipped quality checks, causing even more delays.

Now, ICF wants a new timeline from BEML while also working on a bigger 24-car version for next year.

If all goes well, sleeper services might finally start in November 2025—just not as soon as everyone hoped.