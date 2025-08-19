Why toddy cats are making headlines in Kerala
On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had to pause its work thanks to an unexpected guest—a "toddy cat" (Asian Palm Civet) that snuck in through the AC vents and hid above the ceiling, leaving behind a seriously bad smell.
Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar proceeded with urgent matters, but as the smell worsened, the court was forced to adjourn.
Toddler cat at CM's residence
Turns out, these civets aren't just courthouse crashers.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lost sleep and had his clothes damaged because toddy cats keep running around on his official residence's tiled roof.
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan says he's had similar run-ins at home as well.
Nocturnal fruit-lovers
While their stinky reputation is real—thanks to strong-smelling urine in old buildings—these nocturnal fruit-lovers are under threat of extinction and play a big role in spreading seeds in forests.
Wildlife experts say they're not dangerous, just misunderstood roommates with some important eco-credentials.