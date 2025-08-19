Why toddy cats are making headlines in Kerala India Aug 19, 2025

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had to pause its work thanks to an unexpected guest—a "toddy cat" (Asian Palm Civet) that snuck in through the AC vents and hid above the ceiling, leaving behind a seriously bad smell.

Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar proceeded with urgent matters, but as the smell worsened, the court was forced to adjourn.