Tamil Nadu: Bhavanisagar Dam releases water after reaching full mark
On Tuesday, the Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, started letting out surplus water after its level hit 102 feet—just below its max of 105 feet.
The release kicked off at 11am in accordance with flood regulation norms for this time of year.
Officials issue warning for people living near riverbanks
By 1pm about 5,800 cusecs of water had been sent into the Bhavani River and nearby canals.
With the dam nearly full before this release, officials advised people living near riverbanks and low-lying areas to stay alert.
According to a Water Resources Department official, these steps are all about keeping communities safe while managing the extra water.