Pay just 25% of your old traffic fines, Maharashtra offers Aug 19, 2025

Maharashtra is planning a one-time settlement scheme to recover over ₹2,500 crore in unpaid transport fines—₹1,000 crore of that from Mumbai alone.

If you own a two- or three-wheeler, you could clear your old dues by paying just 25% of the total fine (that's a 75% waiver).

Luxury vehicles get smaller waivers. Plus, if you pay a new fine within 15 days of issuance, you could get half off.