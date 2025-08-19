Pay just 25% of your old traffic fines, Maharashtra offers
Maharashtra is planning a one-time settlement scheme to recover over ₹2,500 crore in unpaid transport fines—₹1,000 crore of that from Mumbai alone.
If you own a two- or three-wheeler, you could clear your old dues by paying just 25% of the total fine (that's a 75% waiver).
Luxury vehicles get smaller waivers. Plus, if you pay a new fine within 15 days of issuance, you could get half off.
Government hopes to get more people involved in the process
This move isn't just about collecting money—it's about making it easier for people to settle old fines and encouraging everyone to pay up on time.
Past attempts like Lok Adalats didn't really work since not many joined in.
With this new tiered system, the government hopes more people will take part, helping both your wallet and the state's revenue while making traffic rules fairer for everyone.