Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with rape

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, Cheshire police have said. He is due to appear in court on Friday. Notably, Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation. The charges relate to three complainants, over the age of 16, and are alleged to have happened between October 2020 to August 2021. Here's more.

Criminal proceedings against Mendy are live, says Cheshire police

France's Mendy has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Chester Magistrates' Court, police said. A police spokesman told Sky Sports: "Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."

Man City issue statement on Mendy

Manchester City issued a statement and said Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation." "The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Injuries have hampered Mendy's progress at City

The former Le Havre and Marseille player joined Man City in 2017 from French club Monaco for a reported £52m. Injuries hampered his playing time at City as he also underwent knee surgery in the 2018-19 season. So far, the player has made just 75 appearances for City across competitions, scoring two goals. This season, he played against Tottenham in Premier League gameweek 1.

Mendy has won numerous trophies in his career

Mendy won Ligue 1 title with Monaco in 2016-17 after which he joined City. At City, he has won three Premier League honors, two EFL Cups, and one Community Shield. With France, he won the FIFA 2018 World Cup.