Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool deal until 2025

Virgil van Dijk has extended his stay at Liverpool

Premier League club Liverpool have been busy of late in getting several key players to sign contract extensions. And now, they have seen Virgil van Dijk pen a new deal until 2025. The 30-year-old defender was under contract until 2023 and has signed a two-year extension. He joins the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson in signing new deals. Here's more.

VVD had suffered a terrible injury last season

The 2020-21 season was a nightmare for Van Dijk, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October. He didn't feature post the injury, making eight appearances prior to it, including five in the Premier League. He made three pre-season appearances for the Reds after missing the Euro 2020 in order to focus on rehab. His return is a huge boost for Liverpool.

VVD is ready for the weekend Premier League clash

Liverpool open their Premier League 2021-22 campaign against Norwich City and VVD said he feels good. He said that the friendlies helped him get his match fitness up as he is ready for the weekend. He also said it is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for himself personally as he waits to see whether Jurgen Klopp selects him.

VVD is looking forward to what the future brings

"All the hard work we've put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool," Van Dijk said. "Where I am today, how I feel today, as a very senior, important player for the team and for the club. That's just a fantastic feeling and why I definitely feel at home here," he added.

Van Dijk has achieved a lot of success with Liverpool

After joining Liverpool in 2017, VVD has made 130 appearances in all competitions. He helped Liverpool win the Premier League 2019-20 title, besides tasting success in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season in 2018-19 and Player of the Month in December 2018.

Decoding VVD's stats in the Premier League

In 162 Premier League appearances, VVD has 14 goals and five assists so far. He has been part of 61 clean sheets in total. VVD has made 187 tackles, including four last man tackles. He has contributed with 28 blocked shots, 282 interceptions, and 928 clearances. He has made 844 recoveries. VVD has made three errors leading to a goal in the Premier League.

