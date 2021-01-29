Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 11:34 am

Champions Liverpool arrested their recent slump in the Premier League to register a convincing 3-1 win over Tottenham. With this win, the Reds moved to fourth in the Premier League 2020-21 table. It was a top performance against an uninspiring Tottenham side, who remain sixth. Prior to this result, Liverpool had a run of five league games without a win. Here are further details.

#TOTLIV Liverpool show immense character in victory against Spurs

Tottenham had Son Heung-min's strike ruled out for offside before Liverpool's Roberto Firmino took advantage of hesitation between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to tap in Sadio Mane's low cross from close range. Lloris was guilty for the second goal as well after pushing Mane's shot into the path of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pulled one back, but Mane scored the winning goal.

Liverpool Liverpool dominate the scenes against Spurs

The Reds have now secured seven successive victories against Tottenham in all competitions and have lost only once in the past 19 meetings. Liverpool have racked up six consecutive top-flight wins against Spurs. Overall, this is the 58th Premier League meeting between the two clubs. Liverpool have won 29, lost 15, and drawn 14.

Stats Notable stats scripted by the Reds

Jurgen Klopp's men scored their maiden goals in 2021, having failed to find the net in their last four top-flight matches. Roberto Firmino has scored in five of his past six league matches against Spurs. Since the start of 2019-20, Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other defender in the competition (21 - five goals, 16 assists).

Stats Notable stats scripted in the match

As per Squawka Football, Alexander-Arnold has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the third time in his career. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has now won as many Premier League games against Jose Mourinho (5) as Sir Alex Ferguson (1), Arsene Wenger (1), and Pep Guardiola (3) combined. Jose Mourinho has now lost six home league games in charge of Tottenham.

Twitter Post Six successive league wins