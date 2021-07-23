Statistical analysis of Manchester United vs Manchester City rivalry

Over more than a decade now, the Manchester derby has spiced up, producing blockbuster clashes each season. Since the influx of money at Manchester City, the noisy neighbors have gone ahead of Manchester United over the last decade. From the number of trophies and being highly consistent, City have put United behind. However, United will want to challenge City. We decode their rivalry here.

UCL

Manchester United have enjoyed more success in the Champions League

United have won three European Cup/Champions League titles (1968, 1999, 2008). They have ended as the finalists twice in 2009 and 2011. On the other hand, City reached their first-ever UCL finale in the 2020-21 season, suffering a 1-0 defeat against rivals Chelsea. They have been ousted once in the semis and thrice in the quarters. In the UCL, these two sides haven't met.

Records

Win-loss record in Champions and Europa League

City have plied their trade across 11 seasons in the UCL. They have played 94 matches (W51 D17 L26) and have a win percentage of 54.26. City have also participated across eight seasons in the Europa League (M52 W28 D13 L11). United have played 285 matches in the UCL (W157 D66 L62). In the UEL, United have a record of (M64 W31 D19 L14).

Premier League

Premier League: United have the edge in H2H record

The two sides have played 48 Premier League matches. City have sealed 15 wins, whereas, United have won on 24 occasions. Nine games have ended in a draw. City have forwarded 61 goals to United's 70, having an inferior goal difference of -9. In the 2020-21 season, both sides played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford before United won 2-0 at the Etihad.

Information

United won UEL in 2016-17 and were finalists in 2020-21

Manchester United won the 2016-17 edition of the Europa League, beating Ajax 2-0. They also reached the 2020-21 Europa League final, losing 11-10 on penalties against Villarreal. In 2019-20, they were ousted by Sevilla in the semis.

Cups

Their head-to-head record in cup competitions

The two teams have met nine times in the FA Cup. Notably, United have outsmarted City by gaining a 6-3 advantage in terms of win-loss record. In the EFL Cup, the two teams have faced each other 10 times. City have won five times, besides losing four times and drawing once.

Domestic

Both clubs have tasted success in terms of domestic trophies

Manchester United have won the Premier League title on 13 occasions (highest), whereas, City have pocketed the title five times. Previously, United won the First Division titles on seven occasions, whereas, City pocketed the league twice. FA Cup: United 12, City 6. League Cup: United 5, City 8. Community Shields: United 21, City 6.

Information

United have won several other trophies as well

United have won the European Cup Winners' Cup on one occasion. City have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup once. Also, United have won the UEFA Super Cup in 1991, Intercontinental Cup in 1999, and FIFA Club World Cup in 2008.