WI-Australia second ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test emerges

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 09:51 am

A non-playing member of the WI staff has tested COVID-19 positive

In a major development, the second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test emerged in the WI camp. The development came moments after the toss took place and teams were named. Reportedly, both squads, match officials, and TV crew will now serve quarantine at the hotel. Here are further details.

Statement

A look at the official statement

"The second ODI between WI and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the WI staff," a CWI statement said. "This decision was taken after the toss once the result was known. A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed."

Information

The Australian team has returned to team hotel

Johnny Grave, the CEO of CWI, said the results of the fresh round of tests were expected to come out on Friday morning. A Cricket Australia spokesman added, "The Australian squad has returned to the team hotel and is in isolation."

Schedule

Will the series go ahead?

The latest events put the remainder of this series in jeopardy. As per the schedule, the final ODI was scheduled to take place on Saturday. After this series, Australia will head to Bangladesh for the five-match T20I series. Meanwhile, WI are due to host Pakistan in T20I and Test series. Pakistan have arrived in Barbados, where the first two T20Is will be held.

Series

Australia lead the three-match ODI series 1-0

Australia overcame West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The match was reduced to 49 overs due to rain. Stand-in skipper Alex Carey powered his side to 252/9 with a 67-run knock. In response, WI were bundled out for 123 in 26.2 overs. The hosts had earlier sealed the five-match T20I series 4-1.