Govardhan's Giriraj Parikrama canceled due to COVID-19

To avoid spread of COVID-19, Thadeswari Parikrama and Dandavat Parikrama have been banned

The Giriraj Parikrama at Mudiya Poono fair in Govardhan has been banned in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday. "Due to COVID-19 protocol, Thadeswari Parikrama (spiritual walk), as well as Dandavat Parikrama (in which, one circumambulates Vrindavan by offering prostrations on the ground), have been banned," District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Restrictions

Major temples, markets will also remain closed for five days

Entry points to Govardhan would be blocked from July 19 to July 24 as the authorities have banned the Giriraj Parikrama and the Mudiya Poono Mela. "Major temples and markets in the district would also remain closed for five days," officials said. During the Mudiya Poono fair, lakhs of devotees perform Govardhan Parikrama with a major rush of tourist residents from Rajasthan.

Decision

Rajasthan Government has also assured all help

Rajasthan Government has assured to help in preventing the same. Earlier, the administration had canceled the annual Mudiya Poono fair slated between July 20 and July 24. The decision to cancel the fair and Parikrama was taken after consulting all the stakeholders. Uttar Pradesh has reported over 17 lakh COVID-19 cases and 22,704 deaths so far. Officially, there are only 1,428 active cases.

COVID-19

PM Modi lauded UP's 'unparalleled' efforts in controlling COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh's handling of the second wave of COVID-19 cases was "unparalleled," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today morning during a visit to his constituency of Varanasi. Modi also gave credit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efficient handling of the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude to healthcare and frontline workers as he hailed UP for "the maximum number of vaccinations in the country."