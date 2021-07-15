Containment zones in Delhi dip below 500 in two months

New Delhi district has 176 containment zones, the highest across the city

With the second wave of COVID-19 subsiding, the number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down from over 58,000 to less than 500 in the last two months, according to official data. According to the latest figures of the revenue department, the total number of containment zones across the 11 districts of Delhi is 472. Here are more details.

Districts

New Delhi district has highest number of containment zones

Districts with a lower number of such zones are South East Delhi (zero), East Delhi (six), Central Delhi (eight), and North East Delhi (10). New Delhi district has the highest number of 176 containment zones. Other districts with a higher number of such areas are North Delhi (86), South Delhi (64), West Delhi (35), Shahdara (34), North West (30), and South West (23).

Background

Containment zones went up drastically during second wave of COVID-19

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising exponentially during the second wave of the pandemic in the third week of March, the number of containment zones in the city went up rapidly with over 1,500 added every day by the second half of April, the figures show. By mid-May, the number of containment zones in the national capital was over 58,000.

Do you know?

What are containment zones?

Containment zones are residential areas with three or more active COVID-19 cases, entailing complete restrictions on entry and exit from such places and special measures such as mass testing, tracing, and tracking.

Further details

Buildings with even one case were turned into containment zones

With the number of fresh COVID-19 cases running into thousands in April and May, many districts resorted to the containment of individual buildings, where even one person was found positive for the infection, under a micro-containment strategy, officials said. The process for opening the containment zones starts 14 days after the recovery of the last known positive case there.