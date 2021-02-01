Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 12:40 am

A brace from Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 win against an in-form West Ham United in gameweek 21 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. After a goalless first half, Salah netted the opener in the 57th minute, before scoring again 11 minutes later. Georginio Wijnaldum added the third as West Ham got a consolation goal at the death. Here's more.

#WHULIV Liverpool thump West Ham in an entertaining second half

Liverpool failed to find the impetus in the first half. Curtis Jones came in for James Milner and assisted Salah, whose quick shift and curling finish saw him find the top corner. The Egyptian then controlled Xherdan Shaqiri's pinpoint ball over the top for his second in a swift counter attack. Firmino set up Wijnaldum next as Craig Dawson got a consolation goal.

Salah Salah dominated the numbers against West Ham

As per Sky Sports, Salah registered 60 touches out of which seven were in the opposition box. He completed 39 out of 45 passes and created one chance. The star forward had seven shots with four being on target . He has now scored nine goals vs West Ham, more than against any team in his career.

Stats More records for magician Mo Salah

Salah has raced to 15 Premier League goals this season (highest). The two-time Golden Boot winner has 90 Premier League goals in 141 appearances. Salah has racked up 21 goals in all competitions this season. This was the 17th time Salah has scored multiple goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. He now has 115 career goals for Liverpool.

Unique records Salah joins these unique clubs for Liverpool

As per Sky Sports, Mo Salah is the second player to score 15+ Premier League goals for Liverpool in four successive seasons, after Michael Owen (2000-01 to 2003-04). As per Opta, this is the fourth successive season where Salah has amassed 20-plus goals for the Reds. He is the first to do so since Ian Rush (six times running from 1981-82 to 1986-87).

Domination Liverpool's London bliss!