On Wednesday, Cricket Australia named Indian-origin spinner Tanveer Sangha in their squad for the T20I series against New Zealand. Tanveer impressed everyone with his exploits in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 season for Sydney Thunder. Tanveer, who is the son of Punjabi immigrant farmers, has become the second person of Indian origin to make it to the Australia squad. Here's all about him.

Family Key info about Tanveer's family

According to a report in The Times of India, Tanveer's parents moved to Sydney from Punjab's Jalandhar in 1997. His father, Joga Singh Sangha, was a farmer in Punjab. He moved to Australia on a student visa. Joga, who is a taxi driver, had earlier worked on a farm. Tanveer's mother Upneet is an accountant.

Details Tanveer is a natural sportsperson, says his father

Tanveer's father told TOI that his son is a natural sportsperson. Tanveer played several sports while growing up and it was at the age of 10 when he showed interest in cricket. At 12 years of age, Tanveer played in local adult cricket teams. Tanveer attended the East Hills Boys High School, where he got access to a cricket club.

Facts Many believe Tanveer could become Nathan Lyon's successor

According to a report in The Indian Express, Tanveer often watches the bowling of legend Shane Warne and Indian spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, on YouTube. Notably, he was deployed in the powerplay by his franchise in the BBL this season and many have labeled him the 'true heir' to Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon.

BBL Tanveer has done well in the BBL this season

Tanveer claimed 21 wickets for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing BBL campaign at an average of 18.28. The teenager took more wickets at a strike rate than both Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan this season. He has also claimed crucial wickets of T20 specialists such as Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, and Peter Handscomb.

Do you know? Tanveer featured for the Australian U-19 cricket team

Tanveer featured for the Australian U-19 cricket team in 2020. He played a crucial role, claiming 15 wickets in just six matches. Tanveer claimed two four-fours and a five-for as well. He bowled at an average of 11.46.

Praise Australian national selector Hohns praises Tanveer

Australian national selector Trevor Hohns told ESPNcricinfo that it's exciting to see Tanveer perform well at a young age. "It's been the last couple of years that we've started to hear about Tanveer and now seeing him perform in the Big Bash and performing very well at a young age is very exciting," he said.

Quote Hohns doesn't want to put too much pressure on Sangha

"We have high hopes for him going forward, however, we don't want to put too much pressure on a young player, especially a leg-spinner, because as we know it's hard for young players," said Hohns.

Information Australia need to nurture Tanveer