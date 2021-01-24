A blistering knock (128) by opener Paul Stirling helped Ireland post 259/9 in the ongoing second ODI against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Stirling slammed his 11th ODI hundred and third in the last five matches. Notably, he equaled fellow batsman William Porterfield's record of most ODI hundreds by an Ireland batsman. Here is more on the same.

Feat A historic 11th ton for Stirling

Stirling now has joint-most hundreds (11) for Ireland in ODIs along with Porterfield. Notably, this is five more than the next-best Andrew Balbirnie (6) on the tally. It is interesting to note that Stirling already has most fifties by an Ireland player in the format (24). He is also the leading run-scorer for Ireland in ODI cricket by a fair distance (4,579).

Do you know? Three centuries in last five ODI innings

Stirling has now scored three centuries in his last five ODI innings. His scores in these games read as - 128, 39, 4, 131* and 142. Since January 2020, Stirling has racked up 541 runs from 10 ODI innings at a phenomenal average of 60.11.

Runs Most runs for Ireland across formats

As far as international cricket is concerned, Stirling is Ireland's leading run-getter across formats. He owns 6,807 runs from 205 matches at an average of 34.90. Others on the list are Kevin O'Brien (5,549), Porterfield (5,228), Gary Wilson (3,385), Balbirnie (3,208) and Niall O'Brien (3,065). Notably, Stirling has also smashed most sixes among the Irish batsmen (174) in international cricket.

Innings How did Ireland's innings pan out?