-
Carolina Marin wins successive titles in Thailand: The key numbersLast updated on Jan 24, 2021, 04:18 pm
-
2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Carolina Marin won her second successive title in Thailand to smash several records.
Notably, both times she has gone on to beat Tai Tzu Ying in the final.
After winning the Yonex Thailand Open, the Spaniard has now claimed victory in the Toyota Thailand Open.
Interestingly, Thailand is hosting three consecutive tournaments behind closed doors.
Here are further details.
-
-
Wins
Marin beats Tai for the second successive time
-
Marin has been in prime form and has maintained a 100% win record in Thailand so far.
At the Yonex Thailand Open, the 27-year-old Marin beat Tai Tzu Ying 21-9, 21-16 in straight games.
Meanwhile, at the Thailand Open finale, Marin stayed strong to overcome her opponent 21-19, 21-17.
This was definitely a tighter contest as world number one Tai offered resistance.
-
Road
Toyota Thailand Open: The road to glory for Carolina Marin
-
Marin started her campaign by beating QI Xiufei 21-9, 21-18 in 42 minutes.
In the round of 16, Marin overcame Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-19, 21-16.
In the quarter-final, the Spaniard beat Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-6, 21-15.
That was followed by a semi-final victory over AN Se Young 21-19, 21-15.
And now, she completed the tournament with a win over Tai.
-
Do you know?
Marin scripts this record after beating Tai
-
After over five years, Marin sealed consecutive straight games victories over Tai. The last time she achieved this feat was in 2015 (All England, French Open, World Superseries Finals).
-
Achievements
Career achievements of Carolina Marin
-
Besides the Rio Olympics gold, Marin has won three World Championships.
She has also pocketed four European Championships.
Marin is now a six-time winner at the BWF World Tour.
Besides, she is also a six-time runner-up at the BWF World Tour.
She has also won six BWF Superseries titles and two BWF Grand Prix honors.