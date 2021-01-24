Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 24, 2021, 03:43 pm

Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool face each other in a crunch FA Cup fourth-round battle later tonight at Old Trafford. United have been doing well of late and occupy the top place in the league standings. Meanwhile, Liverpool are struggling to make an impact. After looking at these two sides' rivalry in stats, we present how the season has panned out.

EPL How do these two sides fare in the Premier League?

United are top of the standings with 40 points from 19 games. They have won 12, drawn four, and lost three games so far. On the other hand, Liverpool have collected 34 points from 19 games. They have won nine, drawn seven, and lost three games already to be fourth. Notably, last season, Liverpool had lost just three games to win the league.

Numbers Premier League: The crucial numbers game of these two sides

United have scored 36 goals, one less than Liverpool (37). These two sides have scored the most goals this season. On the other hand, United have conceded 25 to Liverpool's 22. For United, Bruno Fernandes has scored 11 goals, besides making seven assists. As far as Liverpool are concerned, Mohamed Salah tops the show with 13 goals and three assists.

UCL Their performances in the Champions League this season

Liverpool finished as Group D toppers, having sealed four wins, one draw, and one loss. They ended the group stage with 13 points and qualified for the round of 16. Meanwhile, United threw away momentum to face an exit from the UCL. Placed in the tricky Group H, United lost their last two games to be demoted to the Europa League.

Cups What about their show in other cup competitions?