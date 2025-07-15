Odisha student who self-immolated over inaction against harassment complaint dies 

A 20-year-old integrated BEd student of FM Autonomous College in Balasore , Odisha , succumbed to her injuries after a self-immolation attempt on July 12. The victim was protesting against alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member, who also happened to be the head of department, and the college's inaction on her complaints. She had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 95% burn injuries and was declared clinically dead at 11:46pm on July 14.

AIIMS What AIIMS said "The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived," said AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. In a letter to the college's Internal Complaints Committee, she described months of harassment and threats from the professor in great detail, yet nothing was done. Per NDTV, she was promised action within seven days.

Official response Odisha CM assures victim's family of strict action Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences on the social media platform X. He said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College." He assured that all those responsible would face strict punishment as per law and said he had personally instructed authorities in this regard.

Public outcry NHRC, NCW take cognizance of the matter The incident has sparked widespread protests, including one by the Biju Janata Dal outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar, demanding justice. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also visited the victim's family at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, assuring them of stringent action against those involved in the case. The National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women have taken cognizance of this matter.

Twitter Post Odisha CM's post on X ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମର୍ମାହତ। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ ତଥା ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଦଳଙ୍କ ଅକ୍ଲାନ୍ତ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 14, 2025