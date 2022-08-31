India

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for torturing maid

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 31, 2022, 11:19 am 3 min read

A day after massive outrage against Seema Patra for allegedly torturing her house help, the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested by the Jharkhand Police. Also the wife of an IAS officer, Patra had come under the radar for reportedly harassing her domestic help for six years through violent means. Patra, a Mahila Morcha member, was suspended by the BJP on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a video widely shared online, Sunita, a tribal woman, described her ordeal as an employee at the Patra household.

The heart-rending video showed her lying on a hospital bed with her teeth smashed and brutal injury marks on her body.

Sunita, unable to sit up, narrated the tale of her assault, stating that she was abused for at least six years by Patra.

Arrest Patra picked up from residence

The Jharkhand Police booked Patra on Tuesday after Sunita gave a statement in front of a magistrate. A case was registered at the Argora Police Station and she was picked up on Wednesday morning. "She has been taken into custody, other formalities are being completed," Ranchi SSP Kishor Kaushal told Hindustan Times. She will be produced in court later on Wednesday.

Charges What are the charges against Patra?

According to the Ranchi Police, Patra has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also stepped in and ordered action against Patra on Tuesday. In a letter to Jharkhand Police, Chief Rekha Sharma demanded a report on action taken within seven days.

Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP women's wing. According to NDTV, Jharkhand BJP ordered Patra's suspension after the news of Sunita's torture broke and suspended her from the party's primary membership as well. Patra allegedly broke Sunita's teeth with an iron rod and confined her to a room, where she was made to lick urine off the floor.

Domestic help Hired a decade ago, tortured over last six years

Sunita—who hails from Jharkhand's Gumla—was employed by the Patras 10 years ago. After living in Delhi with their daughter Vatsala, she later moved to their Ranchi home. Sunita reportedly said she underwent "brutal torture" as "punishment" over the last six years, but she didn't even know what her mistakes were. She was rescued by the police from the Patras's Ashoknagar residence on August 22.

Treatment Sunita received help from Patra's son

Undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, 29-year-old Sunita said that Patra's son Ayushman helped her escape. "It is only because of him that I am alive," she can be heard saying in a video. Ayushman reportedly narrated Sunita's situation to a friend and asked them to register a police complaint. Sunita now hopes to study further once she gets better.

Do you know? Crimes against tribals rose during COVID-19 pandemic

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against tribals increased by 9.3% in 2020 resulting in a total of 8,272 cases in the COVID-19 pandemic year. Jharkhand topped the charts with 180 cases registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act in 2020.