Vidyut Jammwal to play Dhalsim in live-action 'Street Fighter' movie

The movie will also feature Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, David Dastmalchian as M Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog. Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki and Roman Reigns and Hirooki Goto as Akuma and E Honda, respectively, are also part of the ensemble. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai.

Character background

More about Dhalsim and 'Street Fighter' franchise

Dhalsim, a character from the Street Fighter II video game released in 1991, is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities. He is known as a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family. The Street Fighter franchise, launched in 1987, revolves around intense one-on-one battles between diverse martial artists organized by the villainous M Bison as part of a global fighting tournament. Interestingly, Jammwal is a martial artist, which makes him perfect for this role.