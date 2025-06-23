Sunny Deol promises 'Ramayana' will be 'on par with Hollywood'
What's the story
Actor Sunny Deol has confirmed that he'll be playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana adaptation. In a recent interview with Zoom, the Gadar 2 star expressed excitement about playing such an iconic character. He also praised the film's ensemble cast and opened up about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Rama. The film is set to be a 2 part-saga, with release dates set for 2026 and 2027.
Role anticipation
Exciting and fun, says Deol about playing Hanuman
Deol said, "Definitely, I'm playing the role and it will be exciting and fun. I'm going to be shooting very shortly." He added, "Nervousness and fear are always there, but that's the beauty of it. Because then you have to dig deep and figure out how you're going to live up to the role."
Production commendation
'They're doing a great job...': Deol on film's production team
Deol also praised the production team for their ambitious vision. He said, "They're doing a great job. They want to bring out that supernatural quality, those visual effects, hopefully on par with what Hollywood delivers." "Ramayan is a story that's been told in every village and corner of India, but bringing it to the big screen with such scale and dedication... I have faith that the film will do justice to the epic and satisfy audiences."
Co-star admiration
Kapoor is a fine actor, says Deol
When asked about working with Kapoor, Deol said, "I think it's going to be great because he's such a fine actor. He always commits fully to any project he takes up." Tiwari's Ramayana is said to be a cinematic spectacle with an impressive cast. Apart from Kapoor and Deol, Sai Pallavi will play Sita, and Yash has been cast as Raavana in this mythological epic. Yash is also producing the venture.
Film details
A look at the supporting star cast
The film will also feature Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Teasing the movie's scale, producer Namit Malhotra earlier said, "We are trying to be very careful and cautious, that we do it with the utmost care and with the utmost sensitivity." "Because, you know, this opportunity does not come again and again, and it's the moment for India right now."