Sunny Deol promises 'Ramayana' will be 'on par with Hollywood'

Actor Sunny Deol has confirmed that he'll be playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari 's upcoming Ramayana adaptation. In a recent interview with Zoom, the Gadar 2 star expressed excitement about playing such an iconic character. He also praised the film's ensemble cast and opened up about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor , who will play Lord Rama. The film is set to be a 2 part-saga, with release dates set for 2026 and 2027.

Role anticipation Exciting and fun, says Deol about playing Hanuman Deol said, "Definitely, I'm playing the role and it will be exciting and fun. I'm going to be shooting very shortly." He added, "Nervousness and fear are always there, but that's the beauty of it. Because then you have to dig deep and figure out how you're going to live up to the role."

Production commendation 'They're doing a great job...': Deol on film's production team Deol also praised the production team for their ambitious vision. He said, "They're doing a great job. They want to bring out that supernatural quality, those visual effects, hopefully on par with what Hollywood delivers." "Ramayan is a story that's been told in every village and corner of India, but bringing it to the big screen with such scale and dedication... I have faith that the film will do justice to the epic and satisfy audiences."

Co-star admiration Kapoor is a fine actor, says Deol When asked about working with Kapoor, Deol said, "I think it's going to be great because he's such a fine actor. He always commits fully to any project he takes up." Tiwari's Ramayana is said to be a cinematic spectacle with an impressive cast. Apart from Kapoor and Deol, Sai Pallavi will play Sita, and Yash has been cast as Raavana in this mythological epic. Yash is also producing the venture.