Kunal Kapoor joins star-studded cast of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:44 pm Jul 30, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Kunal Kapoor has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This exclusive information was revealed by Pinkvilla, which reported that Kapoor has already started preparations for his role. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi in the role of Maa Sita, making it one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic ventures.

Details about Kapoor's character in Ramayana remain undisclosed, but it has been reported that he has begun his preparation for the role. According to sources cited by Pinkvilla, Kapoor is currently engaged in rehearsals and costume trials. His addition to the cast comes as shooting for the film continues, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding this epic project.

Ranbir recently courted controversy for 'Sanatana Dharma' comment

While casting news has been a positive addition to the film's development, recently, lead star Ranbir brought controversy. In an interview, the Animal actor talked about his inclination toward Sanatana Dharma, a comment that didn't go down well with netizens. Many pointed out Ranbir's past proclamations about being a beef-lover, commenting, "Hope this is real and not a facade he's putting for his Ramayana film."