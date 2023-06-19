India

Hindu outfit members create ruckus at 'Adipurush' screening in Maharashtra

June 19, 2023

Members of Hindu outfits created ruckus during the screening of the film 'Adipurush' in Maharashtra's Palghar

Members of some Hindu outfits created a ruckus during the screening of Adipurush at a movie theater in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday and called on people not to watch the film, claiming that it insulted the gods. In a video, the activists can be seen telling the audience, "Shame on you for supporting such a movie. Will you teach this to your children?"

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush, a rendition of the Hindu epic Ramayana, has received negative feedback from several quarters for using contemporary slang and crass words in dialogues. The appearance of some characters didn't sit well with a section of the audience, who accused the team behind the movie of hatching a conspiracy against Hindus. However, reports show the movie is performing well at the box office.

We're not impotent, ready to slit our throats: Protesters

Reportedly, the activists got into an altercation with the movie theater's staff members, who were asked to stop the screening. They also refused to settle things outside of the hall, saying, "Whatever it is, we will talk here only." "We are not impotent...not cowards. We are ready to hang ourselves. We are ready to sacrifice our lives by slitting our throats too," they said.

You might be shameless, we're not: Protesters to audience

Prabhas fans reportedly beat up man for calling movie 'bad'

The activists then moved out of the hall, chanting, "Jai Shri Ram," and "Shame on Bollywood." Similar demonstrations have been reported from other parts of the country. However, fans of Prabhas, the lead actor in the film, are rallying in support of the movie. In another incident, a moviegoer was allegedly thrashed for calling the movie "bad" outside a theater in Hyderabad.

