#NewsBytesExplainer: Know all about Tribeca Film Festival—origin, importance, 2023 lineup

Apr 20, 2023

Dive deep into the Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled to be held in New York in June

This year's Tribeca Film Festival will be extra special for the Indian entertainment fraternity since Om Raut's upcoming mythological drama Adipurush has been selected to premiere there. The film festival, founded in 2002 by actor Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, and investor Craig Hatkoff, is a celebration of cinema and screens movies from all over the world. Let's learn more about it.

TFF aims to 'celebrate storytelling in all its forms'

Tribeca Film Festival's website says, "Founded in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, Tribeca Enterprises brings artists and audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive." "Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances."

What are the awards handed out during the ceremony?

There are a number of coveted awards that are up for grabs at the festival. Some of these include Best US Narrative Feature, Best Actor in a US Narrative Feature Film, Best Cinematography in a US Narrative Feature Film, Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay in a US Narrative Feature Film, Documentary Award, Best Documentary Editing, and Best Cinematography in a Documentary, among numerous others.

This year, 68% of the features are helmed by women

This year, the festival will take place between June 7-June 18 and feature 109 feature films from 127 filmmakers across 36 countries. Per Variety, "There will be 93 world premieres, one international premiere, eight North American premieres, one US premiere, and six New York premieres." Interstingly, 43 first-time directors will be showing their craft and about 68% of feature films are directed by women.

Check out some of the titles premiering at TFF 2023

Some highly anticipated titles that will be screened at Tribeca include Between the Rains, A Strange Path, Silver Haze, Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, Rule of Two Walls, The Blackening, Blood for Dust, First Time Female Director, The Miracle Club, Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food, Rise - the Siya Kolisi Story, The Lionheart, and Breaking the News, among others.

Previously, these Indian movies made it to TFF

While Adipurush's selection at Tribeca will ensure a spotlight on India, it's not the first time an Indian film has made it to TFF. Himanshu Kohli-Manya Grover's Two Sisters and a Husband premiered at the TFF in 2022, while Last Film Show had its premiere in 2021. Prashant Nair's Tryst With Destiny and Fahad Mustafa and Deepti Kakkar's Katiyabaaz made it to TFF, too.