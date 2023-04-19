Entertainment

Before 'Adipurush,' these Indian films made it to Tribeca Festival

The world premiere of 'Adipurush' will be held at Tribeca Film Festival, slated to begin from June 7

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush will be releasing in theaters in June. But ahead of its release, the film will have its grand world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival (TFF) in New York, said the makers on Tuesday. But, before Adipurush's team walks the red carpet at the festival, check out these Indian films which have been a part of the festival.

'Two Sisters and a Husband'

Himanshu Kohli, Manya Grover, and Avani Rai starrer Two Sisters and a Husband premiered at the TFF in 2022. Directed by Haraamkhor director Shlok Sharma, the film is a relationship drama about one husband and his two wives, both of whom are sisters. Two Sisters and a Husband was the third feature film of Sharma, who debuted as a director with Haraamkhor.

'Last Film Show'

Pan Nalin's Last Film Show, which is titled Chhello Show in Gujarati, was sent as India's official entry for the Academy Awards 2023. But before that, it had been on a journey of multiple international festivals and award shows, including TFF. It had its world premiere at TFF in 2021. It also featured at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.

'Tryst with Destiny'

Filmmaker Prashant Nair's film Tryst With Destiny starred an ensemble cast comprising actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, Viineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Palomi Ghosh, and Suhasini Maniratnam. The anthology feature had its world premiere at TFF in April 2020. What's more, Nair won the best screenplay award at the festival. You can watch the film on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

'Katiyabaaz'

The feature documentary Katiyabaaz, helmed by Fahad Mustafa and Deepti Kakkar, was the only Indian film to enter the competition at the 12th edition of TFF in the year 2013. The film revolved around an IAS officer's vow to eliminate electricity theft and an electricity thief's perspective, showing the extreme power supply shortage in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.