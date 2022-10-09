Om Raut responds to 'Adipurush' backlash, says 'will not disappoint'
The teaser for Prabhas's upcoming film Adipurush was released in Ayodhya on October 2 amid much hype. However, it failed to garner any momentum whatsoever and is being criticized massively for "the misrepresentation of mythological figures." Amidst the social media vitriol and the never-ending backlash, director Om Raut has now defended the team, saying they are "taking notes" and will "not disappoint the viewers."
- Adipurush is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 500cr, owing to its VFX and CGI costs.
- However, ironically, the visual effects are being criticized the most, particularly since the Vaanar Sena and Raavan's pushpak vimaan seem to have been altered massively.
- Earlier, Raut had also said that Adipurush is meant for the big screen, and all aspects will be appropriately justified in 3D.
During a recent interview with News18, Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir defended the film. Raut said in Hindi, "We are noting down all the inputs/criticism. I can promise that the film will not disappoint anyone when it releases globally next year." He added, "We will never disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen." We hope that comes to pass.
We will never disappoint anyone, believe in us! 🔥 - @omraut #AdiPurush pic.twitter.com/ep8m4EhqwU— ִֶָ (@charanvicky_) October 7, 2022
A large part of the criticism also emanates from the depiction of Lord Hanuman, who's allegedly seen wearing "leather" costumes in the teaser. In a different interview, Raut clarified this, saying, "We haven't used leather. Neither I nor anyone from my 300-member team can see any leather." The Tanhaji helmer separately has also said he made Adipurush "for youngsters," which reflects in "its presentation."
Om Raut is crystal clear about how why he wanted to show #Adipurush the way it's being shown!! This clears 99% of everyone's questions/doubts!! pic.twitter.com/PrQAaAaTpn— Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) October 6, 2022
While the makers are busy issuing clarifications, Adipurush has landed in legal soup, too. On Friday, advocate Raj Gaurav filed a plea in a Delhi court, seeking an injunction against Adipurush because it allegedly depicted Hindu gods in "a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser." "The matter has been listed for hearing before senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar on Monday," reported PTI.
While Prabhas is playing Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are portraying Sita and Lankesh/Ravana, respectively, in Adipurush. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast. T-Series has bankrolled this large-scale mythological drama. Raut has also written the screenplay, while Karthik Palani helmed the cinematography. The film will release on January 12, 2023, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.