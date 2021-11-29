'Radhe Shyam's 'Ee Raathale' is most-played Telugu song on Amazon

'Radhe Shyam' has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead actors

It's been an amazing month for Tollywood fans, as the industry has been showering them with back-to-back surprises. As part of promotions, makers of much-awaited films like Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, and Pushpa have also released a few songs that have become instant hits. And, Radhe Shyam's Ee Raathale has emerged as the winner of Amazon Music's list of 50 most-played Telugu songs.

During the pandemic, several Telugu films were put on hold. Now that the situation is slowly getting back to normal, a huge line-up of those projects, all big-budgeted, are awaiting release in 2022's first half. Hence, the makers are extremely busy promoting their projects and several songs of these films were released, most of which have attracted the masses, giving rise to hype.

The first single of Radhe Shyam, Ee Raathale was shared with us on November 16, alongside a lyrical video. Composed by Justin Prabhakaran, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi had sung the number. In our review, we gave the track a solid 4.5 stars and it garnered close to six million views in just a day! This proves why it became the topper.

These songs occupied the top 5 positions on Amazon Music

The second song on the Amazon Music's playlist was Srivalli from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa, while Leharaayi, a track from Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor occupied the third position. RRR's recent sensational song Nattu Nattu featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR took the fourth rank, while Lala Bheemla from Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak completed the top five positions.

Upcoming Telugu films that are set to scorch the screens

Next year will be real interesting as several big Telugu films are headed for box office clashes. Like, Powerstar's Bheemla Nayak gets released on January 12, while Prabhas's Radhe Shyam hits theaters just two days later. Before them, it will be SS Rajamouli's grand offering RRR that premieres on January 7. Meanwhile, Pushpa gets released next month and Acharya is a February outing.