On the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Baisakhi, makers of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) and Radhe Shyam dropped new posters that are exciting fans all around. While the RRR poster features the two protagonists, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan together being hailed by the crowd, Prabhas' looks in the latest release are swoon-worthy. Here's hoping for a happy new year with good films!

New poster In the poster, Jr. NTR, Charan are being crowd-surfed

Taking to the official social media handle of the movie, the RRR team shared the new poster today exactly at 10 am. We see our protagonists being lauded by the crowd as they are crowd-surfed by an ecstatic bunch of people. Both the actors, who essay the role of tribal leaders, have a yellow band on their foreheads and carry jolly expressions.

Reception Fans raised 'Jai Charan', 'Jai NTR' slogans after poster release

Jr. NTR and Charan are two of the biggest movie stars in the country and whenever they appear together, fans go gaga over them. The latest poster left their admirers raising slogans, like 'Jai Charan' and 'Jai NTR' on social media platforms. Shortly after the poster was dropped, #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN started trending on Twitter. This refers to Charan's character (Alluri Sitarama Raju) in the movie.

Information The Rajamouli-directorial is going to hit the screens in October

In the SS Rajamouli-directorial, Jr. NTR plays Komaram Bheem. Big Bollywood names like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also part of the movie's stellar cast, alongside international actors like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. Earlier, Devgn's character was introduced via an intriguing video poster on his birthday. The film is going to hit the screens on October 13 this year.

New Releases Prabhas looked deeply in love in the new poster

Alongside Jr. NTR-Charan's RRR, poster of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam also dropped today. In the poster of the romantic drama, the Baahubali star, donning retro clothing, looks love-struck as his smile reaches his eyes. Earlier in February, a teaser of the the forthcoming multilingual project got released that had won many hearts. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, it is set to release on July 30.

