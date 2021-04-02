-
The team of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) wished actor Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday by sharing his look from the period drama.
The one-minute-long motion poster gives us a glimpse into the bravado that his character will embody in the SS Rajamouli film. Earlier, looks of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and others were revealed.
Here's the breakdown of his look.
'Load. Aim. Shoot': He appears far from defeated
The clip begins with an overhead shot of Devgn, as it widens to reveal scores of armed soldiers inching toward him from all sides.
The words, "Load. Aim. Shoot," can be heard in the background.
The music intensifies along with the artillery chant and the actor throws his cover back to reveal his face.
Donning battle gear, Devgn appears bloody but far from defeated.
Devgn thanked Rajamouli for envisioning him in the 'powerful character'
A post shared by ajaydevgn on
Devgn's fierce look garnered praise from his co-stars
The birthday boy shared the clip on social media, writing: "Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character (sic)."
RRR co-stars Jr. NTR and Charan hailed Devgn's character.
Komaram Bheem aka Jr. NTR penned, "He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye!" while Alluri Sitarama Raju aka Charan was all praises for the "man on a mission."
Jr. NTR hails Devgn's never seen before 'avataRRR'
He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!https://t.co/0RsqNOpeuM#HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn#AjayDevgn #RRR #RRRMovie@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 2, 2021
Bhatt's look as Sita was revealed on her birthday
-
Building anticipation, the team behind the magnum opus has been releasing the look of its stellar cast, slowly.
Earlier, the team had disclosed Bhatt's first look on her birthday. Bhatt (Sita) is going to play Charan's love interest.
Bhatt and Devgn are also working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Dashing looks were revealed for Jr. NTR, Olivia Morris, and Charan as well.
Devgn's character 'sets tone for the drama involving two leads'
According to reports, Devgn's parts will be shown in flashbacks where he "sets the tone for the drama involving the two leads."
RRR is a fictional telling of two Telugu leaders set in the 1920s, and is set to release on October 13.
Recently, Pen Studios acquired the North Indian theatrical rights of the film, along with the electronic, satellite, and digital ones.