-
New 'RRR' poster features Ram Charan in his 'fiercest avatar'Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 11:45 am
-
On Friday, the team of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) dropped the first full-look poster of actor Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju.
The SS Rajamouli directorial marks the first collaboration between Telugu superstars Charan and Jr. NTR. It also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
Earlier this month, Bhatt's look from the film was revealed on her birthday.
Here are more details.
-
-
Poster
Bravery, honor, and integrity define the character
-
Yesterday, Charan shared the poster on his social media accounts.
In the caption, he wrote, "Bravery, honor, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju (sic)."
Jr. NTR also introduced his "brother" in his "fiercest avatar."
The poster features Charan wielding an arrow while a destructive war is raging in the backdrop.
-
Twitter Post
Undoubtedly, Charan looks impressive
-
Bravery, honour and integrity.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2021
A man who defined it all!
It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju 🔥#RRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/QLxv2HnACB
-
Plot
'Baahubali' writer has teamed up with Rajamouli again
-
The highly-anticipated historical drama is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional take on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr. NTR).
KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame has penned the story.
International stars like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will also feature in the magnum opus.
-
Info
Bhatt looked enchanting as Sita
-
Notably, RRR marks the debut of Bhatt in the Telugu industry. She has been cast for the role of Sita, the romantic interest of Alluri Sitarama Raju.
She had wowed cine-buffs in her first-look poster. Sharing her poster, Jr. NTR had written, "Her wait will be legendary!"
On the other hand, Komaram Bheem will be shown falling in love with Morris's character Jennifer.
-
Release
The movie will be releasing in October
-
To recall, Jr. NTR's first-look was revealed on October 22 last year. The teaser of his character, which had released the same day, gave an insight into how grand the movie would be.
The movie was eyeing a January 2021 release but the makers had to postpone it due to the pandemic.
Now, RRR will hit the theaters on October 13.