Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 11:45 am

On Friday, the team of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) dropped the first full-look poster of actor Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The SS Rajamouli directorial marks the first collaboration between Telugu superstars Charan and Jr. NTR. It also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Earlier this month, Bhatt's look from the film was revealed on her birthday. Here are more details.

Poster Bravery, honor, and integrity define the character

Yesterday, Charan shared the poster on his social media accounts. In the caption, he wrote, "Bravery, honor, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju (sic)." Jr. NTR also introduced his "brother" in his "fiercest avatar." The poster features Charan wielding an arrow while a destructive war is raging in the backdrop.

Twitter Post Undoubtedly, Charan looks impressive

Plot 'Baahubali' writer has teamed up with Rajamouli again

The highly-anticipated historical drama is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional take on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr. NTR). KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame has penned the story. International stars like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will also feature in the magnum opus.

Info Bhatt looked enchanting as Sita

Notably, RRR marks the debut of Bhatt in the Telugu industry. She has been cast for the role of Sita, the romantic interest of Alluri Sitarama Raju. She had wowed cine-buffs in her first-look poster. Sharing her poster, Jr. NTR had written, "Her wait will be legendary!" On the other hand, Komaram Bheem will be shown falling in love with Morris's character Jennifer.

Release The movie will be releasing in October