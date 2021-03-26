Walt Disney Co has decided to delay the release of the much-anticipated Marvel superhero film Black Widow. It is now slated for a July 9 release date. Moreover, the movie will simultaneously be released in theaters and Disney+ streaming platform, the company recently announced. In the US, Disney+ users can pay $30 through the Premier Access tier to watch the movie.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, was earlier scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on May 7. The film is set after the events of the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. This action-packed Marvel film will also introduce Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh as the other Black Widows, along with David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), into the MCU.

Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" is in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/6p0bCZ425Z — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) March 23, 2021

Disney is aggressively foraying into the world of OTT with its Disney+ platform. Besides this 24th MCU film, Cruella will also see a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. The film stars Emma Stone and is slated to release on May 28. Meanwhile, animated film Luca will skip the theaters entirely, and will directly be available to stream on June 18.

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, talked about the announcement saying that they are committed to providing "consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences." He talked about "leveraging a flexible distribution strategy" via their streamer, Disney+. "We will continue to employ the best options to deliver Disney's unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world," he said.

