Veteran actor Dharmendra had a COVID-19 scare after three staff members of the Deol household tested positive for the highly-contagious disease. He took the test soon after and luckily, tested negative. According to reports, the staff members have been isolated and the 85-year-old Bollywood actor is taking good care of them. The actor had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statement 'God has been kind to me'

Dharmendra confirmed the news that he is safe but expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases. "God has been kind to me. I really don't know what is happening with this second COVID-19 wave which is definitely crazy. The situation has to quickly come under control, else things are really getting out of hand, (sic)" he told ETimes.

Vaccine Earlier, he had encouraged people to get vaccinated

Earlier this month, Dharmendra's wife, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And just last week, the actor got vaccinated. He has encouraged the public to take the vaccine. Currently, only corona warriors, people above 60, and those between 45 and 59 with comorbidities are getting vaccinated. But from April 1, everyone above 45 is eligible for the vaccine.

Details His son Sunny Deol had gotten infected earlier

In December last year, Dharmendra's son, actor and Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol had tested positive for COVID-19. He had urged people who came in contact with him to get tested. In recent days, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan, contracted the infection. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't escape either and had gotten infected last year. He had to be hospitalized.

COVID-19 surge India added highest number of cases yesterday since October 18