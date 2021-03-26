-
Dharmendra's staff members contract coronavirus, actor tests negativeLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 04:58 pm
Veteran actor Dharmendra had a COVID-19 scare after three staff members of the Deol household tested positive for the highly-contagious disease.
He took the test soon after and luckily, tested negative.
According to reports, the staff members have been isolated and the 85-year-old Bollywood actor is taking good care of them.
The actor had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Statement
'God has been kind to me'
Dharmendra confirmed the news that he is safe but expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases.
"God has been kind to me. I really don't know what is happening with this second COVID-19 wave which is definitely crazy. The situation has to quickly come under control, else things are really getting out of hand, (sic)" he told ETimes.
Vaccine
Earlier, he had encouraged people to get vaccinated
Earlier this month, Dharmendra's wife, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
And just last week, the actor got vaccinated. He has encouraged the public to take the vaccine.
Currently, only corona warriors, people above 60, and those between 45 and 59 with comorbidities are getting vaccinated.
But from April 1, everyone above 45 is eligible for the vaccine.
Details
His son Sunny Deol had gotten infected earlier
In December last year, Dharmendra's son, actor and Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol had tested positive for COVID-19. He had urged people who came in contact with him to get tested.
In recent days, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan, contracted the infection. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't escape either and had gotten infected last year. He had to be hospitalized.
COVID-19 surge
India added highest number of cases yesterday since October 18
The number of daily coronavirus cases is witnessing a steady rise across the country with the state of Maharashtra being the worst-hit.
India added 59,118 new coronavirus cases to its tally yesterday, the highest since October 18.
This surge in infections is being called the 'second wave,' prompting the Centre to allow states to impose local curbs in order to contain the spread.