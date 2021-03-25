The infamous Virus was a sworn enemy of Farhan and Rancho in the movie 3 Idiots. But little did they know that the lines will be blurred between the reel and real life. Confused? Well, a day after actor Aamir Khan tested positive for coronavirus, R Madhavan has also contracted the infection. Today, he informed about this development in a filmy way.

Tweet Farhan has to follow Rancho, said Madhavan

Taking to his social media handles, Madhavan announced the news in a humorous way. Along with a snap from 3 Idiots, he wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. (sic)" He then added that "all is well" (another reference) and the vile virus was going to be defeated soon.

What he shared He doesn't want Raju to follow suit

Madhavan added that unlike the movie, he doesn't want the third member of the group to join them. He was referring to Raju, a character played by actor Sharman Joshi. "This is one place we don't want Raju in," Madhavan bemusedly added. Thanking his fans for all the love and good wishes, he informed that he was "recuperating well."

Info If you didn't understand the virus jibe, let's explain

For the unversed, Madhavan, Khan, and Joshi essayed the roles of Farhan, Rancho, and Raju in the superhit movie. Their journey in a college together and run-ins with the principal Viru Sahastrabudhhe alias Virus made for a fun watch. Viru Sahastrabudhhe was played by actor Boman Irani. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is one of the cult Bollywood movies of this era.

Twitter Post You can read his tweet here

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Details The news of Khan's diagnosis surfaced yesterday; he's doing fine