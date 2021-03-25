Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has run into trouble once again. The actress, along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, have been issued summons to present themselves in court on May 21. A criminal defamation case has been filed by Babu Rawji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai, on whose life the movie is based. Two writers have also been summoned.

The movie is adapted from a chapter in author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The chapter traces her journey from Gujarat to Maharashtra and how she went on to become one of the most-respected brothel queens of Kamathipura. Shah has repeatedly claimed that the book, as well as the movie, are defamatory and tarnish her reputation.

This is the second time Shah has taken the legal route against the film. He had earlier filed a civil suit seeking a restraining order against Zaidi from publishing the book. He also wanted the movie's makers to not air promotional material. A Mumbai Civil Court had dismissed the plea, stating that the suit was barred by limitation as the book was published in 2011.

Earlier, speaking to ThePrint, Narendra Dubey, Shah's lawyer, had said that his client was harassed since the movie's promo came out. "Shah has been harassed in his own locality. His leg was fractured from being hit. His relatives are also suffering as they are now being known as coming from a 'prostitute family', (sic)" he had claimed.

