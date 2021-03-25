-
2021 PGA Awards: 'Nomadland,' 'Schitt's Creek,' 'The Crown' win bigLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 01:04 pm
It's award season for Hollywood and clearly, it is working wonders for The Crown and Schitt's Creek.
Both the shows grabbed big honors at the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards, which took place on Wednesday. Chloe Zhao-directed Nomadland took the top honor among movies.
The virtual ceremony was opened by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.
Here are more details.
'Nomadland'
After PGA win, has 'Nomadland' cemented its place in Oscars?
Nomadland won The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
Since the award is one of the key indicators for the Oscars, there is a high chance the film could win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
The producer, Peter Spears, said, "We are proud to have produced a film about community and what connects us."
Here is the official tweet announcing 'Nomadland's win
Winner of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures is @nomadlandfilm. Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao.#PGAAwards #film#Nomadland pic.twitter.com/kzrqMz5F1V— Producers Guild of America (@producersguild) March 25, 2021
Netflix
'The Crown' and 'The Queen's Gambit' helped Netflix bag honors
Streaming-giant Netflix also left a mark. The Crown (Season 4) won the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television.
Separately, The Queen's Gambit won the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television.
The producer William Horberg said, "Producing is nothing like chess. Producing is more like trying to build a house of cards in a wind tunnel."
'Schitt's Creek'
Everyone's favorite 'Schitt's Creek' was honored as well
Sitcom Schitt's Creek (Season 6) won the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television.
The show has been created by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.
Levy Sr. said that calling Schitt's Creek the highlight of his 50-year career in the entertainment business will qualify as an understatement. "This show has been a joy to work," he said.
More winners
Other big winners include 'Soul' and 'Last Week Tonight...'
Soul producer Dana Murray won in the Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures category.
Craig Foster was named the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures for My Octopus Teacher.
The Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television honor went to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
The Last Dance (Season 1) won in the Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television category.