Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood star to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He confirmed the news through a tweet posted last evening. Earlier in the day, he was spotted at the Lilavati Hospital, Bandra. With the jab, he has joined the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Neena Gupta, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini to get vaccinated against the highly-contagious disease.

On Wednesday, pictures of Khan entering the hospital in Mumbai went viral. His fans started wondering what led to this visit. He had donned a face mask and chose to not interact with the paparazzi. He was seen maintaining some distance from others as well. Later in the evening, he addressed the speculations by tweeting, "Took my first dose of vaccine today. (sic)"

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had posted a picture of himself getting the vaccine at a Mumbai healthcare facility. The 61-year-old had expressed gratitude toward the doctors. Similarly, after actress Neena Gupta got injected with the vaccine, she uploaded a post documenting her journey from fear to relief. India is currently vaccinating people above 60 and those between 45 and 59 having co-morbidities.

Details COVID-19 wreaked havoc on Bollywood, several stars got infected

When the lockdown had kicked in last year, Bollywood endured losses as cinema halls were shut. Beyond the monetary setback, the industry also suffered as many celebrities got infected. The latest one to contract coronavirus is Aamir Khan. Yesterday, his representative informed that he is "doing fine" and quarantining at home. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Satish Kaushik, and Manoj Bajpayee had also tested positive.

Release Khan is awaiting release of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Meanwhile, Khan will be seen in the Prabhu Deva-directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. Earlier, Khan had said he is honoring his commitment by releasing the movie on Eid. Apart from Radhe, he has Antim: The Final Truth, Tiger 3, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

