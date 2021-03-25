Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 11:24 am

English actress Helen Mirren is all set to star in the sequel to the 2019 superhero film Shazam!. The sequel is called Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the Oscar award winner will be portraying the role of villain Hespera, the daughter of Atlas. Shazam! was the seventh installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and its sequel is eyeing a June 2023 release.

Cast Zachary Levi will be returning as the superhero

Mirren will be joining Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Rachel Zegler for the anticipated sequel. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will continue the story about the life of teenager Billy Batson played by Angel. When the teenage Batson says the word "Shazam," a godly lightning sequence ensues and he transforms into his crime-fighting adult superhero alter ego, which is being played by Levi.

Review 'Shazam!' was received well by fans and critics

The original Shazam! released in April 2019 worldwide and was a box office success. The film grossed $366 million worldwide. The David F. Sandberg directorial was received positively by fans and critics, with Levi getting praised for his performance. "An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart," Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus read, with an approval rating of 90% and an audience score of 82%.

Big franchises The actress is in other big Hollywood franchise films too

Mirren is not new to big franchise films as she plays the role of Jason Statham's mother in the Fast & Furious franchise. She will be reprising that role in its ninth sequel, F9. She also plays an ex-MI6 assassin in the action-comedy RED movie series, RED and RED 2, which are loosely based on a comic book by the same name.

Legend Apart from an Oscar, Mirren has won several other awards

Mirren had won an Academy Award and a BAFTA for the 2006 film The Queen, where she portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Besides an Oscar, the 75-year-old is also a four-time BAFTA and a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner. She also has won the British Academy Television Awards for Best Actress three times consecutively for the years 1992, 1993, and 1994.

Information Famous films Mirren starred in: 'Cal,' 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle,' 'Trumbo'