England set for SL tour ahead of T20 World Cup

England are set to tour Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup . The tour will kick off with three ODIs from January 22 and would be followed by a three-match T20I series, starting January 30. This will be England's maiden limited-overs tour to the Island Nation in over seven years and is seen as crucial preparation for their third T20 World Cup title bid.

Past encounters England's last visit to Sri Lanka England last toured Sri Lanka in 2018, winning the ODI series 3-1 and the lone T20I match. The last T20I encounter between these two teams was during the 2022 T20 World Cup that England won. In that group stage, England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets. This upcoming tour will be a chance for both teams to renew their rivalry ahead of the global tournament.

Match schedule Preparations for both teams Before the England-Sri Lanka series, Sri Lanka will face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series away from home, as per the ICC. Meanwhile, England will clash South Africa at home, starting September 10 in Cardiff. These matches will serve as preparations for both teams ahead of their respective series and the T20 World Cup.