Despite dating Tejasswi, is Karan Kundrra on dating apps?

A screenshot of a verified profile on the dating app Bumble, allegedly belonging to actor Karan Kundrra, has gone viral on social media. The image shows the actor in a beige T-shirt and jeans with his age listed as 40. This has sparked speculation among fans, given that Kundrra is currently in a relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met on Bigg Boss 15. So, what's the truth?

Actor's response 'This has been happening for 4-5 years' When asked about the viral screenshot by Hindustan Times, Kundrra laughed it off. He said, "LOL, yes, that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months." "(It has) been happening for 4-5 years... nothing new," he added. Further dismissing the speculation, he said, "Apparently I'm in Kalyan lol. While I'm chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab... tbh I don't even know where Kalyan is properly."

Dating app link Kundrra was once a brand ambassador for Bumble Interestingly, Kundrra has been associated with Bumble in the past. He was a brand ambassador for the app while dating his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. This connection has led some fans to believe that the viral profile could be an old one from that campaign, while others speculate it indicates recent activity. Kundrra revealed Prakash also knew about the viral screenshot and was amused by it.