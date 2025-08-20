How Deepika Padukone won hearts in America

Deepika Padukone has come a long way in cementing her place as a cultural icon in America. The acclaimed Indian actor's foray into Hollywood, alongside her illustrious Bollywood career, is marked by talent, charm, and a knack for choosing roles that resonate with audiences worldwide. Here, we take a look at what made her a cultural icon in the US.

#1 Breakthrough with 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' Padukone's Hollywood debut happened with XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The film saw her in an action avatar and presented her to the American audience. Her performance was appreciated, which helped her get noticed outside the Bollywood circle and opened doors for more international projects.

#2 Advocacy for mental health awareness Padukone has been vocal about mental health issues, opening up about struggling with depression. Her work as an advocate through The Live Love Laugh Foundation has helped raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental health worldwide. This commitment to social causes has won her the heart of many Americans who appreciate public figures using their platforms for good.

#3 Fashion influence on global platforms Padukone's presence at international fashion events like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival has solidified her position as a style diva. Her fashion choices are widely celebrated by critics and fans alike, flaunting Indian designers at global stages. This influence transcends films, adding a lot to her cultural impact in America.