'Luka Chuppi' actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 07:09 pm
Kartik Aaryan is the latest celebrity to fall prey to COVID-19. The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram to share that he has tested positive for the virus.
He posted a picture of a plus sign and appealed to his fans, "Positive ho gaya (Have tested positive). Dua karo. (Pray for me)."
Soon, many commented on the post, wishing him a speedy recovery.
Instagram Post
This is how Aaryan informed about his COVID-19 status
A post shared by kartikaaryan on
Information
The actor recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra
The 30-year-old, who is pretty active on social media, also conducted an interactive session, where his fans wished him good health.
Aaryan was recently in news for walking the ramp for star fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
He took the walk with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani, at the Lakme Fashion Week.
He sported a black Indo-Western attire from Malhotra's new collection, Nooraniyat.
Details
Many Bollywood celebrities have already contracted the contagious virus
Before Aaryan, many known faces of Bollywood had tested positive for the contagious virus.
Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director-actor Satish Kaushik are among the many who have contracted the virus.
Notably, COVID-19 cases have multiplied across the country, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit.
The state recorded its highest single day tally on Sunday with over 30,000 cases.
Vaccination
Soni Razdan had demanded actors should be allowed the vaccine
Not to forget, the Indian government is also rolling out one of the largest vaccination drives against COVID-19.
Currently only people who meet the set criteria are allowed to take the jab.
In this light, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan had tweeted recently that vaccine should be made available to actors, as they "actually can't wear masks" while working.
She was later trolled online.
Information
Already vaccinated: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Sharmila Tagore
Many actors like Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and others have gotten themselves vaccinated. Currently in India, frontline workers, people over the age of 60 and over the age of 45 with co-morbid conditions are eligible for vaccination.
Work
Aaryan's next, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot put on hold
Coming back to Aaryan, he'll soon be making his OTT debut with Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka.
The film will release directly on Netflix.
He was also shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been put on hold for now.
Bazmee told TOI, "We are all getting tested and will know only tomorrow if any other member of the crew has also got infected."