Kartik Aaryan is the latest celebrity to fall prey to COVID-19. The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram to share that he has tested positive for the virus. He posted a picture of a plus sign and appealed to his fans, "Positive ho gaya (Have tested positive). Dua karo. (Pray for me)." Soon, many commented on the post, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Instagram Post This is how Aaryan informed about his COVID-19 status

Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on March 22, 2021 at 6:02 pm IST

Information The actor recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra

The 30-year-old, who is pretty active on social media, also conducted an interactive session, where his fans wished him good health. Aaryan was recently in news for walking the ramp for star fashion designer Manish Malhotra. He took the walk with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani, at the Lakme Fashion Week. He sported a black Indo-Western attire from Malhotra's new collection, Nooraniyat.

Details Many Bollywood celebrities have already contracted the contagious virus

Before Aaryan, many known faces of Bollywood had tested positive for the contagious virus. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director-actor Satish Kaushik are among the many who have contracted the virus. Notably, COVID-19 cases have multiplied across the country, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit. The state recorded its highest single day tally on Sunday with over 30,000 cases.

Vaccination Soni Razdan had demanded actors should be allowed the vaccine

Not to forget, the Indian government is also rolling out one of the largest vaccination drives against COVID-19. Currently only people who meet the set criteria are allowed to take the jab. In this light, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan had tweeted recently that vaccine should be made available to actors, as they "actually can't wear masks" while working. She was later trolled online.

Information Already vaccinated: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Sharmila Tagore

Many actors like Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and others have gotten themselves vaccinated. Currently in India, frontline workers, people over the age of 60 and over the age of 45 with co-morbid conditions are eligible for vaccination.

Work Aaryan's next, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot put on hold