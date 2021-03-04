After receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, the makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story have now announced a second series. The production banner Applause Entertainment on Thursday revealed its plans of launching a second season, which will be based on the story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind of the 2003 Stamp Paper scam. Here's more.

Details The second season will also be aired on SonyLIV

Just like the first series, the new one will also stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV. It is tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi. The show has been adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who unearthed the scam. Marathi writer Kiran Yadnyopavit will work with Singh for the show.

Direction Hansal Mehta will don the director's hat once again

The new series will follow the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and how he became the mastermind of one of India's most imaginative scams that plagued several states across the country. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs. 20,000 crore. National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta will return to direct the second season as well.

Quote Another riveting story that shook the nation: Mehta

"The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago — the stamp paper scam. I am looking forward to collaborating again with team Applause, SonyLIV, and StudioNEXT, partners who think alike and encourage creative thought," Mehta said.

Twitter Post You can read the announcement here

💥 SCAM ALERT! 💥

We are thrilled to announce the 2nd season of our popular 'Scam' franchise - 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi'. pic.twitter.com/p0hPitrYGd — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) March 4, 2021

History Telgi was jailed for 30 years, died in 2017

Telgi was convicted for printing fake stamp papers in the government security press in Nashik and then selling it to banks and brokerage firms at heavily discounted prices. His dream run ended in 2001, when he was arrested, and subsequently sentenced to 30 years in prison. A heavy fine of Rs. 202 crore was also levied on him. He died in 2017.

