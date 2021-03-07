Actor Saif Ali Khan recently became one of the first few people from the entertainment industry to get vaccinated for COVID-19. But, the internet wasn't too pleased with the development. Soon after the news surfaced, people started trolling the actor on social media with many questioning his eligibility to get the vaccine. He was captured by the paparazzi coming out of a vaccination center.

Trolling Internet asked if the actor was over 60

People questioned how was the 50-year-old actor able to get the coveted vaccine shot when it is people over 60 and front-line workers that are being given the priority currently. Others questioned how was the actor wearing a handkerchief instead of a proper face mask while stepping out of the center. People also questioned if the actor has any comorbidities.

Appreciation Some users also applauded him for his decision

Not everyone on social media was upset about the development. Many people appreciated the move by the actor. One user wrote, "Good job Saif Bhai!!" while another one took it in a lighter note and wrote, "Now he is Safe, and not Saif." Others pointed out that the actor might be having some health conditions like diabetes or heart ailment.

Life Khan just became a father again

The actor recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. His first son with the actress Taimur Ali Khan is a paparazzi favorite and is frequently photographed with his parents. Khan is also father to actress Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in Coolie No.1 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan who is still a student at university.

Information A spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra