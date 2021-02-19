Fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a reason to rejoice as the star Bollywood couple will be working together in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Though she has been roped in only for a cameo, the idea of seeing them together on screen again is exciting. Cirkus marks the second collaboration between Padukone and Shetty after the blockbuster hit Chennai Express.

Quote 'Cirkus' just got bigger with the presence of Padukone

A person privy to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter." The couple's chemistry has always been appreciated by audiences, be it in Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ramleela or Bajirao Mastani.

Details The movie is an adaptation of 'Comedy of Errors'

The film whose shooting has already started features Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles along with Singh. It is said that the movie, set in the 1960s, is based on The Comedy of Errors, which had also inspired Gulzar's cult comedy, Angoor. Singh and Sharma will be seen essaying double roles and the shooting will wrap up by next month.

Information The couple will also share screen in '83'

The couple will also be seen together in Singh's upcoming movie 83, which traces the journey of the Indian cricket team that won the ICC World Cup in 1983. Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev, who steered the team to victory while Padukone has a cameo as Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan.

